Vancouver hotel included on list of world's 10 best for food

Readers of Food & Wine magazine have named a Vancouver luxury hotel among the top 10 in the world for food.

The honour for Vancouver's Fairmont Pacific Rim hotel comes as part of Food & Wine's inaugural "Global Tastemakers Awards," which were voted on by the magazine's readers in an online survey.

In its description of the Vancouver hotel's qualifications for the list, the magazine's editorial team highlighted the hotel's Botanist restaurant and its executive chef Hector Laguna, saying the food "emphasizes the bounty of the Pacific Northwest" to the delight of locals and visitors alike.

Botanist also received special acknowledgement late last year from the Michelin guide.

While the restaurant was not awarded a coveted star, it received the guide's "Exceptional Cocktails Award" for Vancouver.

The Fairmont Pacific Rim also offers "excellent sushi at the Lobby Lounge & RawBar," according to Food & Wine.

The magazine's list puts the Vancouver hotel in some truly elite global company. While the Fairmont placed at number 10 on the list, it was the only hotel in Canada or the U.S. to receive the honour.

The other North American representatives on the list are all Mexican resort hotels, including the Waldorf Astoria Los Cabos Pedregal, the Westin Lagunamar Ocean Resort Villas & Spa and the Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita.

Top spot on the list went to Beaverbrook Estate in Surrey, England, described as an 18-room hotel on a historic country estate. A single-night stay on an upcoming weekend there would cost upwards of $1,500, according to the hotel's booking website.

By comparison, the Fairmont Pacific Rim looks downright cheap at $629 on the same upcoming weekend date.

The full list of best hotels for food, according to Food & Wine readers, follows.