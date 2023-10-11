Vancouver homicide victim identified

Police have identified the victim of a homicide on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside last month.

Ricky Martinez, 44, was found "gravely injured" near East Hastings and Carrall streets at 5:15 a.m. on Sept. 28, the Vancouver Police Department said in a statement Wednesday. Although he was transported to the hospital, he did not survive, the statement added.

No information has been provided about his injuries or why his death is being investigated as a homicide.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

The VPD is urging anyone with information to call 604-717-2500.