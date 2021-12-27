Vancouver homeless population suffering as extreme temperatures drive shelters over capacity

Members of Vancouver’s homeless population are facing brutal conditions as a cold snap rocks the region.

Dozens of new low temperature records were set across B.C. Monday, as a severe Arctic outflow swept over the area.

The executive director of Community Builders, a group that operates the Metson, Hornby and First Avenue Shelters in Vancouver, says many people are showing up in rough condition.

"People are knocking on our doors in various stages of hypothermia and inadequately dressed," Julie Roberts said in an interview Monday.

“It’s really scary how cold people are getting and how quickly the elements are getting to people.”

Roberts says meeting capacity demands is a struggle during the best of times.

“On any given day we might turn away between five and 10 people at our shelters. There’s just that many people that are on the street,” said Roberts.

“As soon as the cold weather hit, those numbers doubled.”

The City of Vancouver announced they’ll be keeping the warming centres that were scheduled to close Monday open until Jan. 1.

Warming centres are activated when temperatures reach below -5 C.

“Having warming centres open just means people that can’t get housing at shelters until there’s space have a place to go to stay warm at night,” said Roberts.

Members of the public are encouraged to help out with clothing donations if possible.

“Sometimes it’s really heartwarming for people at our shelters who are really vulnerable at this time just to know somebody in the community cares.”