The repair bill from an underground water basin that burst back in 2015 is piling up, and the City of Vancouver is going to court to have it paid.

According to spokesperson Jag Sandhu, the city has been hit with at least $10 million in costs from spilled groundwater flowing into public lands and neighbour’s properties.

The city is looking to recover costs by penalizing the property with $4 million in property taxes.

In an email, Sandhu explained the city will also look to recoup all costs associated with the burst aquifer in B.C. Supreme Court.

Sandhu said the aquifer was pierced in September 2015 by a contractor hired to work on the 7084 Beechwood Street property.

The breach pumped out nearly 2.5-million litres per day into the neighbourhood, before it was finally sealed off in July 2017.

Two nearby homes had to be evacuated, while 10 others were told to be ready to leave within 24 hours over concerns about sinkholes developing on their properties.

The house was originally bought by Feng Lin Liu in 2013, and according to neighbours, remained vacant until the previous home was bulldozed for the new house.

Vancouver city council documents from January 2016 show Liu was looking to install a geoexchange system in the new home, and used a drilling company that did not follow provincial regulations.

Those documents also confirm a spokesperson for Liu told the city council that he intended to fix the issue on the property. Liu was out of the country when the aquifer first burst.

The property remains under a two-year-long monitoring period by BC Groundwater, a company hired by the city, to review the seal for signs of leakage. That period ends in September 2019.

A three-month long review was previously completed by BC Groundwater in November 2017.