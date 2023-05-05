Vancouver grandmother nearly loses $9K in city's latest 'bail money' scam, police warn

A grandmother living in Vancouver's Dunbar neighbourhood nearly lost thousands of dollars in a "bail money" scam this week, according to police.

In an email to CTV News, Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin says the 81-year-old woman went to the bank Thursday and was trying to take out $9,000 after receiving a call that her grandson needed bail money.

VPD posted a warning on Twitter Friday, saying an "alert bank employee" was able to prevent the senior from falling victim to the scam.

"If you are a senior, or you have a senior in your life, please be aware this scam is still making the rounds," the tweet reads, adding that this incident was the second attempted bail money scam reported to police that day.

"No government official will call and ask someone to send bail money," police added.

According to the VPD, the scam — which tricks seniors into believing their grandchild or another family member is in need of bail money — has become one of the top 10 scams in North America.