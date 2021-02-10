The City of Vancouver says $4.9 million in federal funding will be used to increase access to washrooms and shelter spaces for people who are at high risk of contracting COVID-19.

It says the money from Lu'ma Native Housing Society on behalf of a federal program means two new washroom trailers can be installed and operations at three that already exist can continue.

Hours at some city facilities will also be extended.

The funds are also expected to be used for a new 60-bed temporary shelter.