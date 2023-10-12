Vancouver gas prices jump 10 cents overnight

Gas prices saw a sudden spike in Vancouver Thursday and an expert says volatility at the pumps is expected to last at least another month.

Fuel jumped ten cents to 184.9 per litre overnight Wednesday after prices dropped to 173.9 per litre over the Thanksgiving long weekend.

Gas analyst Dan McTeague says the sudden increase is another example of the instability of the market.

“Energy traders have no idea what reliable information for which to hang their hat,” said McTeague.

“Tomorrow we could see an eight-cent decrease.”

He went on to predict the roller coaster at the pumps would continue over the weekend when gas could spike or drop an additional three to four cents.

McTeague believes the fluctuating prices reflect wider economic uncertainty, including worries over the potential for a recession and concerns that more interest rate hikes could be on the horizon.

The gas analyst says the war in the Middle East is having no effect on the current prices of oil.

“The war had its effect on Monday when we saw oil up three and half dollars a barrel and it has since dropped and given back most of what it gained,” said McTeague.

“We’re still trading in the low $80 per barrel range and we might see that go back to where it was on Friday.”

He says the dips and valleys in Vancouver fuel prices could last at least another month.

GasWizard.ca is showing gas prices in Kelowna, Kamloops and Prince George had no change overnight.