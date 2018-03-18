

Drivers in Vancouver may have experienced some sticker shock while fueling up this weekend as prices jumped to a nearly-record-setting 154.9 cents a litre.

Experts say the recent price spike is because area plants are down for maintenance and the supply can't keep up with demand.

Dan McTeague with GasBuddy.com says prices will likely continue to rise.

"We will probably hit the all-time high gasoline prices [of 155 cents a litre] seen on June 22, 2014," he said. "Perhaps as early as next week."

The high prices have some motorists considering changes.

"I definitely have to compromise some other costs as a result of this," said one man fueling up in Vancouver. "If it's going to go like this, I will probably have to think again if I want to switch to an electric car."

Others, however, see high gas prices as an incentive to move away from fossil fuels.

"I think gas prices should be higher, frankly. I don't think we fully account for the cost of a carbon-based economy at the pump," said another man filling up. "I think if they were higher, more people would walk or bike or take transit to work."

On Saturday, RCMP arrested more than two dozen people protesting an expansion of the Trans Mountain Pipeline which carries bitumen from Alberta to B.C.'s coast. McTeague says expanding the pipeline could bring some relief when it comes to gas prices.

"If you want prices down, get the doubling of the pipeline built," he said.

Gas wasn't much cheaper in the Fraser Valley, where prices hovered around 147 cents a litre.

McTeague advised motorists that a trip to the U.S. to fuel up could prove worthwhile. He said you can save about $25 on a 60 litre tank by fueling up south of the border.

With a report from CTV Vancouver's Breanna Karstens-Smith