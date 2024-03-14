Vancouver gas prices could top $2/L next week, analyst predicts
Gas prices in Metro Vancouver could soon top $2 per litre for the first time since early October, according to an analyst.
Dan McTeague of GasWizard.ca said the surge should come "as early as Wednesday or Thursday of next week, if not sooner."
"We're going to breach the $2 per litre range," said McTeague. "And we're going to stay there."
The analyst, who is also president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, a fossil fuel advocacy group, said pre-summer demand typically begins increasing by mid-April and remains high into September, which historically accounts for an increase of about 15 cents.
The switch from winter to summer gasoline will also impact prices, McTeague added.
"That's about seven cents a litre,” he said. “Then you have the 3.5 cents per litre increase in the carbon taxes.”
B.C.'s carbon tax is scheduled to increase to $80 a tonne on April 1, up from $65 a tonne, as mandated by the federal government.
By the May long weekend, the analyst predicted gas prices will likely be in the "mid-$2.20" range.
In February, Opposition party BC United called on the NDP government to reduce or eliminate provincial fuel taxes to ease pain at the pumps, as Alberta has done on a temporary basis.
Premier David Eby declined, pointing to a number of other relief measures, unrelated to fuel prices, that the province is implementing to improve affordability, including its one-time electricity credit.
"All (Alberta) did was increase profits for the oil and gas companies – we're just not going to take that approach here," Eby said last month.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kevin Charach and Rob Buffam
