Vancouver food bank partners with 34 new programs as record 15K people seek support monthly

Larwill Place, a temporary modular housing initiative at 610 and 620 Cambie Street, is one of 34 new community agency partners joining the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's program in 2023 as of February. (GVFB) Larwill Place, a temporary modular housing initiative at 610 and 620 Cambie Street, is one of 34 new community agency partners joining the Greater Vancouver Food Bank's program in 2023 as of February. (GVFB)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener