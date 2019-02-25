Vancouver filmmakers nominated, but didn't take home the Oscar
Oscar nominees David Fine and Alison Snowden pose for a photo at the National Film Board in downtown Vancouver on Jan. 22, 2019. (Jonathan Hayward / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
CTV Vancouver
Published Monday, February 25, 2019 12:37PM PST
A pair of Vancouver filmmakers was nominated for "best animated short," but did not take home the Oscar Sunday.
Alison Snowden and David Fine were nominated for the film "Animal Behaviour," a 14-minute animated film about animals in group therapy.
- Highlights: All the must-see moments at the Oscars
- In pictures: Red carpet fashion from 91st Academy Awards
While working on the film, Snowden contracted a lung virus and underwent a life-saving double lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital.
This was the couple's fourth time at the Oscars, but being there this year meant much more to them.
"Animal Behaviour" was beat out by the Pixar short film "Bao," which was directed by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.