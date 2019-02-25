

A pair of Vancouver filmmakers was nominated for "best animated short," but did not take home the Oscar Sunday.

Alison Snowden and David Fine were nominated for the film "Animal Behaviour," a 14-minute animated film about animals in group therapy.

While working on the film, Snowden contracted a lung virus and underwent a life-saving double lung transplant at Vancouver General Hospital.

This was the couple's fourth time at the Oscars, but being there this year meant much more to them.

"Animal Behaviour" was beat out by the Pixar short film "Bao," which was directed by Toronto-raised Domee Shi.