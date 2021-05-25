VANCOUVER -- A Halloween tradition is ending after nearly four decades in Vancouver.

One of the largest displays in the city will not be put up this October, as the residents of a house on East 12th Avenue near Semlin Drive are moving.

The announcement was made in a way that honours their tradition. A giant Frankenstein towered over passersby, along with a note containing the news.

The family who lives in the house is known for going all out for the holidays, but they're moving away.

They decided to bid farewell to the community by putting up one last decoration.

In their note, the family wrote they aren't sure where they're moving next, but are considering Burnaby or Port Coquitlam.