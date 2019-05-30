

Murray Titus, CTV News Vancouver





A lunch time club of sixth and seventh graders at Vancouver Talmud Torah School are giving back after becoming inspired by the story of a woman who has spent years helping others.

Gia Tran, who was featured in a CTV News Vancouver story, gets up every day before 6 a.m. to collect empty returnables and then takes her hall to the Return It Depot to cash in.

But instead of keeping the rewards of her labour, she donates it to her favourite charity: the BC Cancer Foundation.

She has done this every day for many years. Her small but mighty donations have totalled more than $15,000.

Tran’s story was seen by a student and became a talking point at one of the lunch time discussions of the Chesed Club's 25 young students.

"So we watched the news story online and we all got inspired by it," said Julia, the student who first saw the report.

The group took a vote and decided that they would collect the containers and bottles at the school each day.

Their project went on for five weeks and in the end, the kids made out a cheque in the name of Tran to the Cancer Foundation.

When asked what she had learned during this project, young Julia said without hesitation, "Just one bottle can make a difference"

And what a difference it made as today the children presented a cheque to Tran in her name, for two thousand dollars to the BC Cancer Foundation.

The BC Cancer Foundation stuck a chord with the youngsters that was evident during the cheque presentation as they told the story of the loss of a beloved school staff member, Rose Dupaya, who died shortly after being diagnosed with Cancer.

Tran was visibly moved by the gesture of the kids and said she was surprised by the efforts of the determined group of youngsters.

"I am so happy (for this)," Tran said. "I'm happy everyday."

The students all got to meet Tran and posed for a photo after the presentation.

One of the children named Noah added " If you were inspired by our story, and want to try and match our donation, then please contact Vancouver Talmud Torah School."