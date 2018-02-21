

CTV Vancouver





The Vancouver School Board says it has suspended a teacher at a West Side elementary school after a racial slur was included on worksheets distributed to students.

Trafalgar Elementary's parent advisory committee raised concerns with administrators after some students were handed papers with the "N-word" on them.

The board said it is investigating the incident.

The details or context in which the word was used have not been released.

VSB officials have not identified the teacher.