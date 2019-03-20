

Jim Fong, CTV Vancouver





Take an afternoon walk through Vancouver’s Chinatown and that clattering noise you hear up above is seniors playing mahjong, a tile game similar to rummy.

Snackshot in South Vancouver has now turned that popular game from China into a wiggly, jiggly dessert made of coconut and red bean pudding.

The signature dish was created to "bridge the gap between the old generation and new," said Snackshot’s manager Aurelia Au. "To get the older people talking about how stuff was when they were growing up."

Their other menu items are built around that same theme. They serve traditional Hong Kong street food with a fresh twist, built for baby boomers and geared towards centennials.

Snackshot only serves 15 plates of edible mahjong a day. Au said the tiles make up the best hand you can get in the game, like "getting a straight flush in mahjong."

The Hong Kong and U.S. bills that come with the dish are made from rice paper and are also edible – another fun conversation starter for diners.

“We wanted to have two generations coming together and enjoy dessert,” Au said.

Bridging the gap, one spoonful at a time.