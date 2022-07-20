Vancouver crash leaves 5-year-old girl in critical condition

A five-year-old girl is in the hospital with critical injuries after being struck by two cars in Vancouver Wednesday morning, according to police.

Investigators were called to Arbutus Street and Cornwall Avenue in Kitsilano, around 11 a.m. according to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department.

"The girl was standing on the sidewalk with her father and siblings when two cars collided in the intersection," writes spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

"The vehicles then mounted the sidewalk and struck the girl. There were no other life-threatening injuries."

While the cause of the initial collision is under investigation, Addison says both drivers remained at the scene.

BC Emergency Health Services, in an email, said six ambulances were dispatched for a call that involved "pedestrians struck." A total of five people were taken to the hospital, with four in stable condition. The ages of the other patients and the extent of their injuries have not been provided.

Photos and video from the scene show a heavy police presence, an area blocked off by yellow tape, and two vehicles on the sidewalk -- one with a badly damaged front end.

A paramedic can also be seen picking up a child-sized Hello Kitty backpack.