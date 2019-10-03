VANCOUVER - What to do about campers at Oppenheimer Park is a hotly contested and controversial issue. So it makes sense that when motion was brought to Vancouver city council that suggested a “collaborative approach” to restore the park for the public, dozens turned up to speak in opposition.

But it was the last speaker, Chrissy Brett who lives at Oppenheimer park, who brought the meeting to a halt.

While describing horrifying conditions she said she’s seen in SRO housing, Brett was eventually told by Coun. Melissa de Genova, her time was up. She continued speaking, getting louder as de Genova began instructing councillors it was time to leave.

“I have showed in three SROs and came out with cockroaches on my bag when I left two of those SROs,” she was saying as councillors began walking out of the meeting.

Couns. Michael Weibe, Lisa Dominato and Colleen Hardwick remained as security came out to speak with Brett, and asked her to leave more than once.

“They’ve gone too far on demanding decampment on unceded Indigenous land,” she said when asked to leave. “Show me the receipt. You show me the signed document that says that you have jurisdiction on this land.”

Brett has been vocal about the issue at Oppenheimer, and was arrested in a homeless camp in Saanich last year.

In a tweet the Vancouver City Clerk tweeted “VanCityCouncil meeting has been cancelled due to a loss in quorum.”

The next meeting is Oct. 22.