VANCOUVER - A vote is scheduled for Wednesday at Vancouver city hall on whether the city should expropriate two rundown former single room occupancy hotels for $1 each.

That's the recommendation of a report by the city's director of real estate services, with regards to what should be done with the Balmoral and Regent hotels on East Hastings.

The city has heard from a number of speakers on the matter, including lawyer Evan Cooke, who represents the owners.

"Between June of 2018 and July of 2019, almost 10 offers to purchase these properties have been made by sophisticated arms-length purchasers, including purchasers who have considerable experience renovating and putting back into service SRO buildings," Cooke said, and added the offers have ranged from $7 million per building to $12.5 million per building.

Referring to his clients, Cooke said they are not "obstructing" turning over the properties.

"They have only asked that they be treated fairly in the process, and that they be paid market value."

Cooke asked council to abandon the expropriation and enter negotiations with the owners.

Fiona York with the Carnegie Community Action Project spoke in favour of the expropriation.

"This is a clear message to landlords about maintenance of SRO stock," she said, and added there is a dire need for social housing, referring to the ongoing tent city at Oppenheimer Park as an example.

"I urge you again to expropriate the Regent and the Balmoral, and keep them for shelter-rate housing."

The report outlines how the Balmoral was deemed unsafe in June 2017, and was evacuated. The Regent was also closed as of June 2018.

"Since then, the owners have not made any substantial repairs to the Hotel Properties and the rooms remain closed," the report reads.

The city said it made offers to purchase the properties from the owners, members of the Sahota family, but were unsuccessful. That's when they began expropriation proceedings. According to the report, the owners requested an inquiry, which is allowed under the Expropriation Act, but then withdrew the request in April.

"The One Dollar ($1.00) valuation for each of the Hotel Properties is the result of the City's appraiser considering a renovation scope and cost estimate provided by multiple sub-consultants," the report continues.

The report recommends the city also spend a total of $700,000 to secure both buildings if the expropriation is approved. $1,000 would also be paid to the holder of the Regent Pub lease. City staff would then move forward with working with BC Housing on renovating the buildings to turn them into social housing.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.