Vancouver cops charged with assault in 2017 arrest of cyclist who wasn't wearing helmet

Vancouver -

Three police officers have been charged in connection with a 2017 arrest that left a cyclist seriously injured in East Vancouver.

Police initially approached the cyclist because he wasn't wearing a helmet, lights or reflectors, according to B.C.'s police watchdog, which investigated the arrest and submitted a report to prosecutors in February 2019.

On Friday, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced that Const. Brandon Blue is facing one count of assault causing bodily harm, and constables Beau Spencer and Gregory Jackson are each facing one count of assault.

In a statement, prosecutors addressed the long delay in assessing charges in the case, citing "the complexity of the issues, the volume of initial disclosure, BCPS requests for further information, and subsequent receipt of additional disclosure."

Few details about what took place during the arrest have been shared publicly. The Independent Investigations Office said officers approached the cyclist on the night of May 17, 2017, at the Commercial-Broadway SkyTrain Station, and that he allegedly tried to flee.

Authorities have not detailed the injuries he suffered, but the IIO only investigates police-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.

The BCPS said it would not be releasing further information now that the case is before the courts.

Blue, Spencer and Jackson are scheduled to make their first court appearance on Oct. 2.