

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver police officer who was charged with dangerous driving after allegedly hitting a pedestrian last year is scheduled to appear in court Thursday.

It will be the first appearance for Const. Andrew Peters since the collision, which happened near Knight Street and East 20th Avenue on the night of Jan. 6, 2018.

Peters faces a single count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Authorities have been tight-lipped about the circumstances of the crash, including where the pedestrian was walking at the time of the crash and whether Peters was responding to a call.

The constable was driving an unmarked police vehicle, which could be seen damaged at the scene in the aftermath of the collision.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, sent a report on the accident to the B.C. Prosecution Service, which approved the single charge against Peters last month.