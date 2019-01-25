

CTV Vancouver





A Vancouver police officer has been charged with dangerous driving in connection with a pedestrian-involved collision last January.

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced Friday that Const. Andrew Peters has been charged with a single count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

The charge stems from a collision that occurred Jan. 6, 2018.

The Saturday night crash near Knight Street and East 20th Avenue left a pedestrian with serious injuries. The officer was uninjured.

Few details were made available at the time. Officers did not say where the pedestrian had been walking at the time, or whether the officer was responding to a call.

A damaged unmarked police SUV was visible at the scene of the crash.

The Independent Investigations Officer of B.C. was called in a short time after the crash, as it is in all police-involved injuries or deaths, regardless of if there are allegations of wrongdoing.

Following an investigation, the IIO's report was submitted to the BCPS.

The Criminal Code charge was sworn Friday, and Peters is expected to appear in court in two weeks.