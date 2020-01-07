VANCOUVER -- Vancouver’s newest neighbourhood has it all, providing you don’t mind flooded streets

Residents who live on Riverwalk Avenue in the city’s up-and-coming River District are fed-up with wading through "lakes" to get home.

“It was full of water up to the sidewalk, so you could not drive,” said Georgina Raikou, describing how conditions were on Saturday. “The water was so high."

She’s lived in the neighbourhood near the Fraser River for 15 years, and said it’s gotten worse since construction of several condominium developments began.

“Winter time, when we have rains, it’s always flooding,” she said passionately. "It’s unbelievable.”

When the skies clear, the water reduces to large puddles. But CTV News observed how quickly the levels rise once heavy or prolonged rain rolls in again; only a few hours.

Developer Polygon told CTV News it is aware of the issue and insisted it has cleared the storm drains.

After the City of Vancouver was asked for comment by CTV News on Tuesday, an inspector turned up at the site, followed by another. The team figured the flooding is being caused by another blockage in a different drain.

"We are currently working to determine whether flooding in this area is due to surface drainage, construction dewatering, tidal effects or a combination of each factor,” the city said in a statement.