VANCOUVER -- Patrons of a Yaletown restaurant may have been exposed to the coronavirus, health officials warn.

Vancouver Coastal Health says people who visited the Banter Room at 1039 Mainland St. in Vancouver during operating hours from Aug. 20 to 22 may have been exposed to COVID-19.

"The possible exposures ... are believed to be low risk, but we're asking anyone who was at Banter Room on those dates to self-monitor themselves for symptoms," VCH said in a statement Wednesday.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include a cough, fever, sore throat, chills and loss of sense of smell or taste.

Public exposure alerts are only issued if health teams are unable to contact everyone who may have been exposed and if they've determined there was a risk of public exposure, VCH says on its website.

"During contact tracing, our public health team does a thorough assessment of where the person has been during their infectious period and if there was any risk of public exposure," VCH says.

"Depending on the type of interactions a case has had and the measures and safety plans in place at the time, we are often able to identify and notify all close contacts and determine there is no further risk."

Public exposure alerts have also been issued over the last month for Prive Kitchen and Bar, Hawksworth Restaurant, Bartholomew Bar, IVY Lounge, Levels Nightclub, Pierre's Champagne Lounge, West Oak Restaurant, the PumpJack Pub, a downtown Foot Locker and Lions Bay Beach Park.

The full list of exposure notices and further details can be found on Vancouver Coastal Health's website.