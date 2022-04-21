Vancouver city councillor calls for more CCTV camera use, Canadian Civil Liberties Association opposes

Surveillance footage has helped lead to a number of arrests in random stranger attacks in Vancouver's downtown core. Surveillance footage has helped lead to a number of arrests in random stranger attacks in Vancouver's downtown core.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Putin claims victory in Mariupol despite steel-mill holdouts

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol despite an estimated 2,000 Ukrainian fighters still holed up at a giant steel mill, ordering his troops not to storm the stronghold but to seal it off 'so that not even a fly comes through.'

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener