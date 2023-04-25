Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio

Vancouver city council is set to vote on a relief measure for local businesses Tuesday.

The proposal calls for a two per cent shift in the commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years, with the goal of shifting some of the financial burden away from struggling small businesses.

If approved, residents will be footing a bigger bill, but advocates for the change say taxpayers won’t be seriously impacted.

They argue that for businesses the change will cost hundreds of dollars, but for residents it’s just dollars.

The idea for the measure was brought forward by the Vancouver Business Improvement Association Partnership, which represents 22 BIA’s across the city.

Vancouver businesses are currently sitting at about 11 per cent vacancy.

The group says a healthy range is five to seven per cent.

Commercial properties contribute 41 per cent of the city’s property taxes but only occupy seven per cent of the land base.

The owners of those properties pay on average 3.4 times more than residents.

The call for a tax shift comes after council approved a 10.7 per cent property tax increase in this year’s budget, the highest in decades.