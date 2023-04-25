Vancouver city council to vote on proposed 2% shift of commercial and residential tax distribution ratio

Downtown Vancouver is seen from City Hall on April 20, 2022. (CTV) Downtown Vancouver is seen from City Hall on April 20, 2022. (CTV)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener