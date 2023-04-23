Vancouver city council to hear presentation proposing 2% shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio

Vancouver city council will hear a presentation this week that calls for a two per cent shift in commercial and residential tax distribution ratio over the next four years.

The presentation will be conducted by the Vancouver BIA Partnership, which represents 22 business improvement associations across the city.

Neil Wyles, executive director of the Mount Pleasant Business Improvement Association, says the shift is absolutely necessary to help the many struggling businesses in the city.

"I think right now throughout the Vancouver neighbourhoods we’re suffering about 11 per cent vacancy, that's very unhealthy,” he told CTV News.

According to stats provided by the Vancouver BIA Partnership, a healthy vacancy range is five to seven per cent, but as of now only one of the BIA’s is under seven per cent.

It also states that commercial properties contribute 41 per cent of the city’s property taxes, but pay on average 3.4 times more in property taxes than residents and only occupy seven per cent of the land base.

"I've got a business close to me about the size of a house, next to a house, and that business is going to pay $40 thousand dollars,” Wyles said.

“Where the house is going to pay just over seven thousand dollars in taxes,” he continued.

The call for tax shift comes after council approved a 10.7 per cent property tax increase in this year’s budget, the highest in decades.

It must now decide how to dish out the burden between its residential and commercial classes.

"We are highly sensitive to the financial pressures that everybody's under in terms of increased property taxes, increased cost of living, inflation, rent, mortgages,” said Vancouver city councillor Peter Meiszner.

“We need to carefully balance sustainability for businesses but also for residential tax payers,” he continued.

The BIA partnership states it understands it’s a lot to ask Vancouver residents to pay even more money, but says it could be the difference between a business being able to stay afloat or not.

"This tax shift isn't pitting businesses against residents,” said Wyles.

“It’s about the health of our neighbourhoods, and the health of the places where we live.”