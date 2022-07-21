Vancouver city council pledges $660,000 to legal action against oil companies
Vancouver city council passed a motion this week to allocate hundreds of thousands of dollars towards a potential lawsuit against major oil companies.
The motion, brought forward by Coun. Adriane Carr, involves the city committing nearly $660,000 towards a legal action campaign called Sue Big Oil to recover the cost of climate change, like seawall repairs and protection from extreme heat.
That amount was calculated by budgeting one dollar per resident. According to the 2021 census, Vancouver's population was 662,248 while the 2022 operating budget was $1.47 billion, meaning the funds represent roughly 0.04 per cent of the budget.
Westcoast Environmental Law and the Georgia Straight Alliance are behind the initiative and believe big oil companies have contributed to climate change, saying it's time they pay their fair share.
"Vancouver voting to set aside this money is vital to build a class-action lawsuit to hold big oil accountable," said Andrew Radzik from the Georgia Straight Alliance.
"They've engaged in deceptive practices and sold a dangerous product knowing it was going to change our climate."
The campaign group says while getting Vancouver on board was crucial, it'll need several other municipalities to contribute as well.
But some, like John Coupar who is running for mayor of Vancouver in the upcoming municipal election, feel this is an irresponsible use of money.
"This is a shocking way of spending hard-earned taxpayers' dollars … on basically what is virtue signalling," Coupar said.
"We're spending all kinds of money all the time outside the mandate of the city and core services are falling apart."
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ben Nesbit and Lisa Steacy
