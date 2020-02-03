VANCOUVER -- An executive chef at a Vancouver restaurant claimed the top prize in a Canada-wide contest over the weekend.

Roger Ma won the Canadian Culinary Championships, an event Ottawa Tourism describes as "three intense competitions over the course of two days."

Twelve top chefs competed, but Ma's dish beat out all others.

The executive chef for Boulevard Kitchen and Oyster Bar served up honey mussel gratinee, bull kelp, Yukon potato and scallion terrine, sea urchin custard and a manila clam emulsion.

The lead judge called it "Vancouver on a plate."