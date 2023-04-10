Vancouver charity behind world's largest solar-powered tricycle seeking new space to create large-scale metal artwork

Daisy, the world's largest solar-powered tricycle, is pictures in a handout photo from eatART Foundation. The charity is currently seeking a new studio space, after learning the lease of its home for the past five years on Great Northern Way will be ending at the end of April. Daisy, the world's largest solar-powered tricycle, is pictures in a handout photo from eatART Foundation. The charity is currently seeking a new studio space, after learning the lease of its home for the past five years on Great Northern Way will be ending at the end of April.

