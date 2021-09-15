Vancouver care home named after man who lobbied against rights of racialized people getting new name

Vancouver -

Vancouver Coastal Health says a care home will be renamed because its namesake lobbied against the rights of racialized people in the 1940s.

The health authority says it will consult with local community partners and stakeholders this fall to give the George Pearson Centre a more culturally appropriate name.

It says Pearson's beliefs and actions do not align with its core values and the renaming process over the next few months will be transparent and respectful.

The facility in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood opened in 1957.