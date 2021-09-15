Vancouver care home named after man who lobbied against rights of racialized people getting new name
Vancouver Coastal Health says a care home will be renamed because its namesake lobbied against the rights of racialized people in the 1940s.
The health authority says it will consult with local community partners and stakeholders this fall to give the George Pearson Centre a more culturally appropriate name.
It says Pearson's beliefs and actions do not align with its core values and the renaming process over the next few months will be transparent and respectful.
The facility in Vancouver's Marpole neighbourhood opened in 1957.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
Two NDP candidates resign after social media posts cause backlash
Two NDP candidates have resigned after comments on social media caused backlash. The party confirmed that Dan Osborne, the candidate for the Nova Scotia riding of Cumberland-Colchester, and Sidney Coles, the candidate for Toronto-St. Paul's, ended their campaigns.
Inflation rate rises to 4.1 per cent, highest since 2003
Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in August rose 4.1 per cent compared with a year ago, the largest year-over-year inflation increase since March 2003.
Unions reject O'Toole's worker-friendly pitch, campaign to prevent Conservative win
Some of the largest unions are urging their members to vote for anybody but the Conservatives.
'He went after my family': Trudeau defends his response to protester
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau says a protester who used a sexist term to describe his wife on Monday crossed a line, which compelled him to respond.
U.S. lawyer who survived shot to the head had arranged his own death for $10M insurance payout: police
A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago, tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a US$10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
B.C. man convicted of murdering family of 6 at campground seeking parole
A man convicted of the mass murder of a family nearly 40 years ago is to seek his release once again when he appears today before the Parole Board of Canada.
Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea
Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN.
Ex-ISIS bride asks U.K. for forgiveness, aims to return home
A British woman who ran away from home at age 15 to join the Islamic State group in Syria has asked for forgiveness and appealed to U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let her come home.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island adds 86 new COVID-19 cases as active case total continues to rise
The new cases were among 677 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
City of Victoria staff recommend banning off-leash dogs from Gonzales Beach
Dogs may no longer be able to run free at one of Victoria’s most popular beaches, because City of Victoria staff are recommending council approve a change to a bylaw that would remove Gonzales Beach as an off-leash area.
-
Strong winds prompt special weather statement for Greater Victoria
Environment Canada is warning of strong winds in the Greater Victoria and southern Gulf Islands regions Tuesday night.
Calgary
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Cold front day in Calgary! Wind from the north gives way to wind from the west
A hefty uplift may trigger showers, with a slighter potential for thundershowers associated with this frontal passage.
Edmonton
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Edmonton weather for Sept. 15: Cooler, windier conditions take over
Edmonton has had afternoon highs in the 20s for nine of the past 12 days.
-
Alberta reports 1,434 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions continued to increase in Alberta on Tuesday as the province reported 1,434 new cases of COVID-19.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Toronto NDP candidate resigns after discovery of controversial social media posts
A Toronto New Democratic Party candidate has resigned after controversial social media posts were unearthed in which she links a lack of vaccine supply to Israel.
-
Toronto District School Board reveals details of new mandatory vaccine policy
The Toronto District School Board has laid out exactly how it will implement its new mandatory vaccination policy.
-
Ontario releases new details on how people will prove their COVID-19 vaccine status starting Sept. 22
Ontario has released further guidance for businesses one week before COVID-19 vaccines become mandatory to enter some non-essential establishments.
Montreal
-
The vaccine passport grace period is now over in Quebec
The grace period for presenting a proof of vaccination in certain non-essential places such as bars and restaurants is now over in Quebec.
-
Police in Laval investigating shooting and possible arson that left two young men in hospital
Residents of a densely populated residential street in Laval were awoken Tuesday night to the sound of gunshots and firetruck sirens, as violence in the Montreal suburb continues a concerning trend.
-
Long lineups for COVID-19 tests have Montreal authorities scrambling to increase sites
Quebec’s COVID-19 cases have shot up again recently, right back to the levels they were at last spring—but the availability of tests doesn't seem to have kept pace. Montrealers reported hours-long lineups on Tuesday as they tried to get tested.
Winnipeg
-
Case of COVID-19 confirmed in Winnipeg school's kindergarten class
Manitoba health officials are reporting that they have confirmed at least one case of COVID-19 at a school in Winnipeg.
-
Winnipeg mother describes night her son was fatally stabbed
The mother of a Winnipeg child who was stabbed to death in his sleep nearly two years ago took the stand at her ex-boyfriend’s trial.
-
Incumbent Manitoba CPC candidate Ted Falk apologizes for vaccine misinformation
Manitoba federal Conservative candidate Ted Falk is apologizing after he was quoted in a local newspaper spreading misinformation about the dangers of COVID-19 vaccines, suggesting they may do more harm than good.
Saskatoon
-
'I just want them back': Sask. anglers remember 2 friends who died in car crash hours after successful fishing tournament
Todd Taylor was laying down for a nap after an early morning of hunting when a message popped up on his phone – his cousin, Steve Taylor, and friend, Cody Strass, had died in a car crash.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
-
'This isn't hypothetical': Sask. teachers' union calls for province-wide masking, mandatory vaccination in schools
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise union representing Saskatchewan's teachers is calling on the Saskatchewan government to reintroduce a province-wide masking requirement and other measures.
Regina
-
Sask. sets another daily COVID-19 record with 506 new cases
Saskatchewan saw another record-setting day for COVID-19 on Tuesday, reporting 506 confirmed cases – 20 per cent of which were children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Liberals and Conservatives in a two-way race for campaign homestretch: Nanos
The Liberals and Conservatives are in a two-way race for the homestretch of the election campaign, according to new polling data from Nanos Research.
-
Trudeau knocks Moe over provincial government's handling of COVID-19
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau took swipes at two western premiers over their handling of the delta-fuelled fourth wave of COVID-19 currently swallowing Alberta and Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Authorities offer few details regarding deaths of Amherst, N.S. family of six
More memories are being shared about the family of six who lost their lives in what's believed to have been a trailer fire in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County over the weekend, but investigators are saying very little about what happened.
-
'They'll never really be gone as long as we remember them': Friend says of family who died in camper fire
Family and friends are struggling to come to terms with the unimaginable loss felt by everyone in the community after a couple and four children died in a camper fire on Sunday.
-
'Canadians sacrificed so much to protect my right to vote': Refugee casts ballot in first federal election
A well-known Syrian refugee who became a chocolatier in Nova Scotia is celebrating after voting for the first time in a federal election.
London
-
End of an era? Not so fast: Arva Flour Mill saved after sale to local businessman
The historic Arva Flour Mill will continue to operate after the 202-year-old mill was purchased by a local businessman.
-
GO Trains are coming to London but it's not going to be the quickest trip
The provincial government has announced that GO train service is coming to London, Ont. in a new pilot project.
-
Council detours from $212M plan to widen Wonderland Road after climate screening
Constructing new traffic lanes will not be the solution to the traffic congestion plaguing Wonderland Road.
Northern Ontario
-
Serious incident at Manitoulin Secondary School
Police are investigating a serious incident that happened at a high school on Manitoulin Island on Tuesday and a crisis response team is being sent in for support.
-
Ontario to be hit by early and brutal start to winter weather, forecast reveals
Ontario is forecast to be hit with an early arrival of winter weather this year that will bring cold and snowy conditions to the province.
-
U.S. lawyer who survived shot to the head had arranged his own death for $10M insurance payout: police
A prominent South Carolina lawyer who found the bodies of his wife and son three months ago, tried to arrange his own death earlier this month so his son would get a US$10 million life insurance payment, but the planned fatal shot only grazed his head, state police said Tuesday.
Kitchener
-
Severe thunderstorm rolls through Southern Ontario
Environment Canada issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Waterloo Region and Wellington County on Tuesday night.
-
Waterloo Region school boards confirm more than a dozen COVID-19 cases
One week into the new school year, multiple student cohorts are isolating at home after Waterloo Region’s public and catholic school boards confirmed more than a dozen COVID-19 cases.
-
WDG Public Health issues COVID-19 alert at University of Guelph
Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert Tuesday, in response to a large gathering that took place Friday at the University of Guelph.