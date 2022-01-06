Vancouver Canucks winger Alex Chiasson tests positive for COVID-19

VANCOUVER -

Alex Chiasson is the latest Vancouver Canucks player to test positive for COVID-19.

Head coach Bruce Boudreau says the 31-year-old right-winger was held out of practice Thursday due to the test result, but he has not been placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Five other Canucks players are currently on the COVID list, including forwards Brock Boeser and Phillip Di Giuseppe (Dec. 29), Justin Dowling (Dec. 30), Jason Dickinson (Jan. 1) and Elias Pettersson (Jan. 5).

Boudreau says he's hopeful Boeser and Di Giuseppe will be able to return to practice with the team on Friday.

The Canucks (16-15-3) are set to host the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

The Sens (9-18-2) have been dealing with their own COVID-19 outbreak and had games in Ottawa and Seattle postponed this week.