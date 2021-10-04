Vancouver Canucks sign Pettersson, Hughes to multi-year contracts
For Elias Pettersson, watching the Vancouver Canucks hit the ice for training camp wasn't easy.
The star centre knew he should be with them but instead found himself in Michigan, skating alongside teammate Quinn Hughes as talks over new contracts for the duo continued.
With the deals finally signed, Hughes and Pettersson have finally rejoined the team in Vancouver.
“I just wanted to get back to the team. Both me and Quinn felt wrong being in Michigan while the team was having the training camp and in pre-season. So we just wanted to get the deal sorted as fast as possible,” Pettersson said. “Maybe it took longer than expected, but both of us are really happy with our deals and just can't wait to get started.”
Pettersson signed a three-year agreement worth US$7.35 million a year, while Hughes signed for six years at $7.85 million a year.
The Canucks announced the contracts Sunday, more than a week after the team opened training camp in Abbotsford, B.C.
“Not easy to be at home the last week but I'm glad we're here now and we can put that behind us,” Hughes said.
Pettersson quickly earned a reputation as a dynamic, high-scoring forward after entering the league in 2018 but a hyperextended wrist limited the 22-year-old to just 26 appearances and 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) last season.
The Canucks picked the native of Sundsvall, Sweden, fifth overall in the 2017 NHL entry draft and he put up 66 points (28 goals, 38 assists) in his first season, winning the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the league's rookie of the year.
Pettersson had a solid sophomore campaign in the COVID-19 interrupted 2020 season, tallying another 66 points (27 goals and 39 assists) before adding another seven goals and 11 assists in 17 playoff games.
Hughes, 21, is known as a speedy play maker but struggled at times last year, tallying 41 points (three goals, 38 assists) in 56 games.
Vancouver selected the Orlando-born blue liner seventh overall in the 2018 draft and he registered 53 points (eight goals, 45 assists) in his rookie year in 2019-20. He was runner-up for the Calder that season.
“They're two important guys in our group. They're still young players. I think they can still get better. So we're happy to get them signed and get them in camp,” said Vancouver general manager Jim Benning.
Negotiations over the deals have been ongoing all summer, he added, but were complex and unique.
“It would have been nice to get them done before camp so these guys were here for the start of camp. That didn't happen. We continued to work at it, we're happy we got it done now,” Benning said.
“I think the landscape has changed a little bit with the (restricted free agent) players now coming out of their entry level deals and wanting more money, expecting more money. That's just part of the business and where we're at right now.”
While their agents talked about term and money, the young stars set up camp at Hughes' off-season home in Michigan, skating with his father, Jim Hughes, former director of player development for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They were joined by Ottawa Senators winger Brady Tkachuk, a fellow restricted agent who's still without a deal.
“We're pretty normal guys. We've been surfing a little bit and working out and skating. Just hanging out, watching TV,” Hughes said. “It was good. Stressful, because you're seeing stuff online and you want to be (at training camp). But it was what it was and we're here now.”
The pair said the elder Hughes didn't go easy on them in on-ice sessions, and they both feel ready to jump into action with their teammates.
The Canucks have four pre-season games to go, including a battle with the Winnipeg Jets in Vancouver on Sunday.
Head coach Travis Green said he doesn't expect to see the pair in a game before Thursday when the Canucks visit the Oilers in Edmonton.
While Hughes and Pettersson have been working hard in Michigan, they've missed out on some crucial aspects of training camp, like getting hit, and still need to get up to speed, Benning said.
“They look like they're in great shape, they say they're ready to go, they're excited to be here,” he said. “Hopefully they'll be ready for the start of the season.”
The Canucks are set to kick off the regular-season campaign against the Oilers in Edmonton on Oct. 12.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2021.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Leaked 'Pandora' records show how the powerful shield assets
A new report sheds light on how world leaders, powerful politicians, billionaires and others have used offshore accounts to shield assets collectively worth trillions of dollars over the past quarter-century.
Trudeau apologized to chief of Tk'emlups te Secwepemc after Tofino trip: PMO
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has offered a private apology to the chief of a British Columbia First Nation after passing up opportunities to honour Canada's first official Truth and Reconciliation day in the community, prompting one major Indigenous advocacy organization to call on him to voice his contrition in public.
MIS can develop in adults after acute COVID-19 infection, study finds
A new study has found that multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a rare but serious immune response that has predominantly been reported in children, can also occur in adults after acute COVID-19 infection.
NEW | Defence minister says Operation LASER nurses will help Alberta battle COVID-19
A military contingent is expected to be in position today to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses who will help Alberta fight COVID-19.
William Shatner, Star Trek's Captain Kirk, rocketing into space next week
Star Trek's Captain Kirk is rocketing into space -- boldly going where no other sci-fi actors have gone. Jeff Bezos' space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
Detective who investigated Cecilia Zhang murder reveals moment he knew her mother wasn't the killer
The detective who investigated the murder of nine-year-old Cecilia Zhang said he first accused the little girl's mother of the crime but there was one moment in the police interview that made him immediately know it wasn't her.
New Zealand admits it can no longer get rid of coronavirus
New Zealand's government acknowledged Monday what most other countries did long ago: It can no longer completely get rid of the coronavirus.
'I just went out there': The fastest human on two hands on his Guinness World Record
Zion Clark, who was born without legs, set the Guinness World Record for the fastest 20-metre walk on two hands earlier this year. He's now training to become the first American athlete to compete in both the Olympics and the Paralympics.
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy launches for non-essential services, events
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy takes effect Monday, with anyone aged 12 and up now required to prove they are fully inoculated against COVID-19 to access non-essential services and activities.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. legislature resumes with in-person sessions
The fall sitting of B.C.'s legislative session is set to begin today, with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic recovery plans expected to be the key issues.
-
COVID-19 mask mandate goes into effect for K-12 students in B.C. schools
B.C.’s expanded mask mandate in schools is in effect Monday, amid a spike in new COVID-19 infections among school aged children.
-
Campbell River SPCA seeks donations for puppy injured in dog attack
The BC SPCA is looking for donations to help support a seven-month-old puppy that was attacked by a larger dog on Vancouver Island.
Calgary
-
NEW
NEW | Defence minister says Operation LASER nurses will help Alberta battle COVID-19
A military contingent is expected to be in position today to decide where to deploy eight critical care nurses who will help Alberta fight COVID-19.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Oct. 4
Alberta Health will report three days’ worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday afternoon.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary home
Calgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta on Monday, Oct. 4
Alberta Health will report three days’ worth of COVID-19 numbers on Monday afternoon.
-
Edmonton election ward profile: O-day'min
Ward O-day’min is Edmonton’s north-central district, encompassing communities along the north edge of the North Saskatchewan River, downtown and McCauley, and the developing Blatchford neighbourhood.
-
Edmonton weather for Oct. 4: Transition week as cooler air settles in
After a weekend that had highs of 16 and 14 in Edmonton, we'll hold steady with afternoon highs in the mid teens today and Tuesday.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average continues to drop
Ontario is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the seven-day average of daily infections continues to drop.
-
When will Toronto get its first snowfall this year?
It's that time of year again when Toronto residents prepare for the city’s first snowfall of the season.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario throne speech sets out economic recovery from COVID-19 as priority
Avoiding future lockdowns is Ontario's "ultimate goal," as laid out Monday in a throne speech emphasizing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as it enters a new phase.
Montreal
-
Plane towing a marriage proposal goes down and kills one, injures another
Montreal police (SPVM) and firefighters are investigating a plane crash on Ile Ste-Helene that killed one person and injured another.
-
Blood pressure medication recalled due to an impurity at unacceptable levels
A trio of high blood pressure medications are being recalled due to the presence of an impurity.
-
Man arrested after woman stabbed, child injured in Sainte-Julienne, Que.
A woman is fighting for her life after being seriously injured Sunday night in a residence in Sainte-Julienne.
Winnipeg
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out power
Residents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Gas leak on Salter Street prompts evacuation Sunday morning
The demolition of a fire-damaged house Sunday morning caused a gas leak and evacuations in Winnipeg’s North End.
-
Blood thinners can reduce COVID-19 deaths by nearly half, study finds
The use of blood thinners by COVID-19 patients, either before being infected with the disease or afterward, can reduce deaths by almost half, according to new research.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policies
Over the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity View
A house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
Regina
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policies
Over the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.
-
Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
-
Sask. public safety agency issues fire ban for east central areas
As a result of hot, dry conditions in the eastern and central parts of the province, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) issued a fire ban for a large area of Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy launches for non-essential services, events
Nova Scotia's proof-of-vaccination policy takes effect Monday, with anyone aged 12 and up now required to prove they are fully inoculated against COVID-19 to access non-essential services and activities.
-
Missing senior in Bedford, N.S. located safe
The 82-year-old woman who was reported missing in Bedford, N.S. has been located safely.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reaction
On the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
London
-
Woman allegedly chased with scissors, man stabbed in weekend incident
London police say a 26-year-old man has been charged after three people were injured in multiple confrontations on Sunday.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario throne speech sets out economic recovery from COVID-19 as priority
Avoiding future lockdowns is Ontario's "ultimate goal," as laid out Monday in a throne speech emphasizing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as it enters a new phase.
-
TVDSB says no to Fall WOSSAA and OFSAA events
The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that schools will not be participating in WOSSAA or OFSAA events this fall.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury fire crews battle Frood Road fire
Firefighters in Greater Sudbury are on the scene of an apartment building fire on Frood Road.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average continues to drop
Ontario is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the seven-day average of daily infections continues to drop.
-
'Reckless and destructive': Ontario university responds to gathering of nearly 5,000 people
The 'fake homecoming' event was attended by approximately 5,000 people and saw damage and destruction to local property.
Kitchener
-
Hold-and-secure lifted at two Waterloo schools following police investigation
Hold-and-secures were lifted at two Waterloo schools after police wrapped up a nearby investigation on Monday morning.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario reports 511 new COVID-19 cases, 7-day average continues to drop
Ontario is reporting 511 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as the seven-day average of daily infections continues to drop.
-
NEW
NEW | Ontario throne speech sets out economic recovery from COVID-19 as priority
Avoiding future lockdowns is Ontario's "ultimate goal," as laid out Monday in a throne speech emphasizing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as it enters a new phase.