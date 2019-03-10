

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - Defenceman Quinn Hughes has officially signed with the Vancouver Canucks.

The club says in a statement that the 19-year-old has been signed to a three-year entry-level contract

Vancouver picked the five-foot-10, 170-pound blueliner seventh overall at the 2018 NHL draft.

Hughes announced in July that he was opting to play a second season at the University of Michigan this year instead of turning pro.

He had five goals and 28 assists in 31 games for the Wolverines this season before Michigan was turfed from the NCAA playoffs by the University of Minnesota on Saturday.

Canucks general manager Jim Benning says in a statement that Hughes was a leader on his college team and has had success at the international level.

“Quinn is an exceptional skater, strong on the puck and plays with creativity and vision,” he said. “We're excited for (him) to join our team and continue to grow his game as a member of the Vancouver Canucks.”

Some Vancouver hockey fans caught a glimpse of the young star when the city hosted the world junior hockey championships in January.

Hughes and his younger brother Jack - a 17-year-old forward tapped to be one of the top picks at this year's draft - helped team USA to a silver medal at the tournament.