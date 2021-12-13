Vancouver Canucks set to officially introduce Jim Rutherford as new president

The Vancouver Canucks will be introducing their president and interim general manager at a news conference Monday morning.

Jim Rutherford replaced Jim Benning as GM last week, when coach Travis Green was also fired.

Rutherford is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame in the builders' category, and was most recently the general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

He led the team to back-to-back Stanley Cup wins in 2016 and 2017 and was GM of the Carolina Hurricanes for 20 years, and saw that team clinch the Cup in 2006.

This story was first published by The Canadian Press Dec. 13, 2021.