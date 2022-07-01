Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million deal
Vancouver Canucks ink Brock Boeser to three-year, US$19.95-million deal
After a difficult year, Brock Boeser has committed to sticking with the Vancouver Canucks.
The club announced Friday it has signed a three-year contract worth US$6.65 million per season with the 25-year-old right-winger.
The agreement means Boeser, a restricted free agent, and the Canucks will avoid arbitration.
“We wanted to keep Brock. Brock is a big part of this franchise moving forward,” Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin told reporters on a video call Friday.
Boeser, who hails from Burnsville, Minn., put up 46 points (23 goals, 23 assists) in 71 games last season.
At the end of the campaign, he told reporters he had been struggling with the declining health of his father, Duke, who died at the end of May following a long battle with cancer and Parkinson's disease.
“He obviously went through a really tough time last year and we believe that he is capable of being a better player going forward,” Allvin said.
The six-foot-one, 208-pound Boeser has played 324 regular-season games for Vancouver, tallying 256 points (121 goals, 135 assists) and 88 penalty minutes.
The Canucks picked him 23rd overall in the 2015 NHL entry draft. He was a finalist for the Calder Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top rookie, in 2018.
Boeser signed a three-year deal with an average annual value of $5.875 million per year in 2019, and was given a qualifying offer of $7.5 million heading into negotiations for his latest deal.
The Canucks, who finished last season five points shy of the playoffs with a 40-30-12 record, have asked players to help the club create cap space as they push to be competitive going forward, Allvin said.
Boeser's deal says a lot about the forward, the GM added.
“This shows Brock wants to be a big part of the Vancouver Canucks going forward,” Allvin said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 1, 2022.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Celebrations, protests take place on Canada Day in Ottawa
Thousands of people wearing red and white and waiving Canadian flags packed downtown Ottawa to celebrate Canada's 155th birthday on Friday, while groups of protesters popped up around Parliament Hill to protest COVID-19 vaccines and federal restrictions.
Biden intends to nominate a conservative, anti-abortion lawyer to federal judgeship, Kentucky Democrats say
U.S. President Joe Biden intends to nominate an anti-abortion Republican lawyer to a federal judgeship, two Kentucky Democrats informed of the decision say.
'Summer of recovery': Pandemic-stricken tourism industry sees signs of optimism
Canada Day has kicked off the unofficial start of summer, and the tourism sector is hopeful the first season in three years largely free of COVID-19 restrictions will marshal a much-needed boost for a pandemic-stricken industry.
'You do not want this' virus: California man with monkeypox urges others to get vaccinated
A California man has posted a widely-shared video in an attempt to educate people about the monkeypox virus outbreak, to encourage people to get vaccinated if they're eligible and to make it very clear: 'You do not want this.'
'We have to build bridges': Canadian singer Chantal Kreviazuk on Ukraine, reconciliation
Moving toward reconciliation doesn't come from jumping 'the queue to perfection,' but by building bridges and trusting one another, Canadian singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk told CTV News Channel during Canada Day celebrations in Ottawa on Friday.
The Canadian flag in the context of 'Freedom Convoy' and residential schools
In the wake of last year’s discoveries of unmarked graves at residential schools and the prominent displays of the Canadian flag during 'Freedom Convoy' protests, some Canadians are re-evaluating the meaning of the national symbol.
'Not going to happen in our lifetime': First-time homebuyers share their struggles with purchasing a home
A recent survey shows nearly 50 per cent of Canadians who rent expect to do so forever. As rising interest and inflation rates contribute to a sense of pessimism among first-time homebuyers in Canada, some are sharing their struggles with purchasing their first house.
In Canada Day message, Trudeau says Canadian flag represents promise of a better life
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling on Canadians to recommit to the country’s values, including respect, hope and kindness, in his official Canada Day message.
Court rejects bid by AFN National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn suspension
The Assembly of First Nations says an Ontario court has rejected a bid by National Chief RoseAnne Archibald to overturn her recent suspension.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. judge dismisses realtor's claim dealership misled him about Ford Mustang
A Vancouver Island real estate agent has lost his bid to recover a deposit he made on a new Ford Mustang that he intended to offer as a prize in a year-long contest in 2020.
-
No risk to public after police speak to 'suspicious' men reported in Saanich
A search for two "suspicious" men in Saanich Thursday afternoon ended with no risk to the public, police said.
-
Ferry passengers again facing hours-long waits at Horseshoe Bay
There was more frustration for BC Ferries passengers at the Horseshoe Bay terminal Friday, with some waits extending upwards of five hours at the outset of the long weekend.
Calgary
-
Thousands of Calgarians gather for restriction-free Canada Day festivities with focus on reconciliation
Friday marked the first Canada Day in two years without any public health restrictions, which meant Calgarians were finally able to gather at several in-person events across the city.
-
Monument unveiled at a southeast Calgary park to honour Vietnamese boat people
Members of Calgary’s Vietnamese community gathered Friday at The Journey to Freedom Park to celebrate the unveiling of a meaningful monument.
-
Longtime Calgary Flames organist Willy Joosen passes away
The Flames lost their longtime organist Friday, when Willy Joosen died.
Edmonton
-
Edmontonians mark Canada Day by celebrating and reflecting
From drumming circles, charity runs, to a healing walk, Edmontonians found a way to celebrate their country or reflect on its past in a manner that felt right to them.
-
Edmonton's Canada Day fireworks back in full force
An explosive comeback will light up the Edmonton sky Friday night as Canada Day fireworks return to pre-pandemic proportions.
-
Local beekeeper looking for help in high-stakes hive rescue
A local beekeeper is asking for help to rescue a colony of honeybees from a junior high school.
Toronto
-
Ontario's six-month gas tax cut starts today. Here's what you need to know
Ontario drivers experienced some relief from record-setting prices at the pump on Friday as the province's gas tax cut came into effect.
-
Canada Day fireworks cancelled at Toronto park after vendor pulls out last minute
One of Toronto’s Canada Day fireworks displays has been cancelled and another has been postponed after a vendor pulled out at the last minute.
-
3 dead, 2 others seriously injured in collision in Brock Township
Three people are dead, and two others are seriously injured, including a child, in a collision in Brock Township.
Montreal
-
Quebec could see increase in unhoused people as leases expire across province: housing group
A prominent housing advocacy group fears Quebec could see an increase in households left without a permanent place to live as leases expire across the province on July 1.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Quebecers could see nickle-sized hail during Friday thunderstorms: weather advisory
Environment Canada is advising severe thunderstorms could bring high winds, large hail, and heavy rain to several areas in south-central Quebec Friday.
-
Indigenous groups want more spots for residential school survivors during pope's visit
A group of Indigenous people in Quebec expressed disappointment and concern Friday after learning that only 400 seats will be reserved for residential school survivors at the Basilica of Sainte-Anne-de-Beaupré during Pope Francis' visit on July 28.
Winnipeg
-
'Changing the course of history': How Winnipeggers celebrated Canada Day
In-person Canada Day festivities made a return on Friday for the first time since the pandemic started, with residents bringing back old traditions and creating new ones.
-
'Abortion is health care': Pro-choice group rallies in support of a woman's right to choose
A pro-choice rally was held at the Manitoba Legislative Building on Friday -- a week after Roe v. Wade was reversed by the United States Supreme Court.
-
Body found in Assiniboine River: RCMP
Officers with the Manitoba RCMP have confirmed that a body was found in the Assiniboine River on Thursday.
Saskatoon
-
'Respect and Honour' theme for Saskatoon Canada Day celebrations
Canada Day will look a little different in Saskatoon as things move downtown.
-
'It's recent': Survivor reflects on last Sask. residential school closing 25 years ago
It's been 25 years since Saskatchewan's last residential school closed, but some are still healing.
-
City of Saskatoon to host wide range of summer activities for kids, youth
The City of Saskatoon will be running 46 summer play programs from July 4 until August 25.
Regina
-
Queen City celebrates Canada Day without pandemic restrictions for first time in two years
The COVID-19 pandemic hindered Canada Day celebrations for the past two years. But on Saturday, the red and white was back in full force in Regina with events all around the city.
-
Drive safe: What to be aware of before travelling for the Canada Day long weekend
Both the City of Regina and the provincial government remind travellers to stay safe due to the increased number of people travelling for the Canada Day long weekend.
-
Two charged in early morning break and enter: Regina police
Regina police responded to an early morning report of a break and enter into a business on the 3700 block of Eastgate Drive East on Friday.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of gunman to testify at N.S. shooting hearings but won't be cross-examined
The spouse of the gunman in the Nova Scotia mass shooting will testify mid-July before a public inquiry, but she won't face direct questions from lawyers representing victims' families.
-
'It’s a waste of time': Low turnout for the final day of school in Nova Scotia
As Claire Mahaney-Lion dropped her son off at school this morning, she questioned the reasons behind scheduling a school day that would last fewer than two hours.
-
Saint John celebrates Memorial Cup win with parade Thursday
Saint John is having its dog day. The host city of the 2022 Memorial Cup is celebrating after the Saint John Sea Dogs bested the Hamilton Bulldogs 6-3 in front of a capacity crowd during Wednesday's championship game at TD Station.
London
-
'Walk of Gratitude': 100-year-old veteran in London, Ont. completes 100 mile walk for homeless vets
With his wife Joyce on his arm, Tom Hennessy left Victoria Park in London, Ont. to complete his 100-mile walk to raise money for homeless veterans.
-
Special Olympics athletes celebrate Canada Day with torch run
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics was back Friday in London.
-
'We're here to honour survivors:' Turtle Island Healing Walk returns to London, Ont.
Close to 1,000 people are at Victoria Park in London, Ont Friday morning for the second annual Turtle Island Healing Walk.
Northern Ontario
-
Hundreds of people show up for Canada Day party in Timmins
Hundreds of people lined up for free hot dogs and for fun in the suds in Hollinger Park in Timmins on Canada Day. The event was hosted by the City of Timmins and the Timmins Community Park Association.
-
Sudbury Wolves select two from Slovakia in CHL import draft
The Sudbury Wolves have selected two players from Slovakia in today’s 2022 CHL Import Draft.
-
Canada Day means something different for everyone.
For Ukrainians who were able to flee from Russia's invasion into the country, Canada has become a safe haven.
Kitchener
-
'There is a real need for blood': Emergency responders launch blood donation challenge
Emergency service workers in the Region of Waterloo kicked off a friendly competition Friday to see which team can donate the most blood by Labour Day.
-
OPP want to talk to man who paved Puslinch, Ont. driveway without permission
OPP are trying to identify a man who they say was involved in an "unwanted residential paving incident" in Puslinch, Ont.
-
Waterloo Region returns to in-person Canada Day celebrations
Waterloo Region held its first in-person Canada Day celebrations since 2019 and there were several local events for residents to show off their Canadian pride.