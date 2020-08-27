VANCOUVER -- The Vancouver Canucks might not be hitting the ice Thursday night following calls to postpone playoff games in solidarity with racial injustice protesters, TSN has reported.

Game 3 of the Canucks' series against the Golden Knights is one of two NHL playoff matches scheduled for Thursday. The possible postponement follows similar action seen in the NBA, MLS and MLB this week, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Neither the Canucks organization nor the NHL has made a formal announcement cancelling the game, but TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun tweeted "all signs pointing to a possible postponement."

Earlier in the day, the Hockey Diversity Alliance revealed it had formally requested that games be suspended Thursday to let players and fans reflect on Blake's shooting, which it described as "yet another example of police brutality against Black Americans that continues to go unabated and unaddressed in the communities where NHL teams play."

Multiple NBA games were postponed on Wednesday and the association's board of governors will meet on Thursday to discuss whether games planned for that evening will go ahead.

Players in the bubble are telling me they’re not playing tonight. But we await official announcement from the NHL and NHLPA. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.