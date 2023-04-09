Vancouver Canadians' opening weekend washed out by rain

Mother Nature delivered a third strike to the Vancouver Canadians Sunday, as rain cancelled the team's home opener yet again.

The team was originally scheduled to face the Spokane Indians (Rockies) on Friday, kicking off a three-game series. However, the team announced that "unplayable field conditions and inclement weather" forced a postponement. The same thing happened on Saturday, pushing the game back another day.

Sunday's cancellation meant a complete washout of the team's opening weekend.

"A plan to make up these games had not been finalized. That information will be released at a later date," a statement from the team said.

People with tickets for any one of the cancelled games can use them as "undated vouchers" to be redeemed for another game during the 2023 season.

The next game is set for Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. when the C's will play the Tri-City Dust Devils (Angels).