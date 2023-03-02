Vancouver bus driver helps woman explain why she can’t make it to work in a snowstorm
One of the many people in Vancouver whose morning commute was snarled by a heavier-than-expected snowfall got some help from a friendly bus driver who offered to explain to her bosses why she wouldn’t be able to make it to work.
On Tuesday morning, Ying Xu was on the Number 16 bus in South Vancouver when it was ordered pull over to let snowplows clear the road. In an email, she told CTV News that she ended up turning around and going home due to the delay – but not before recording a video message for her employer.
"We are in a big snowfall. No joke, no lie," the driver who says his name is Graham says before showing the message sent to drivers telling them to stop to make way for city crews.
"If she's late for work, I'm sorry. There's nothing we can do. There's absolutely nothing we can do. We're all stuck. So hopefully this explains why she'll be not coming today. But stuff happens. Sorry!"
Xu says she didn’t ask Graham, who she describes as an "incredible human being," to record the video.
"He saw that I was really stressed from the weather condition and that I was going to be really late for work, so he offered to record a video," she said in an email.
"Mostly, I think his goal was to brighten my day and he certainly achieved that!"
Xu says she didn’t end up showing the video to her employers.
"They're sensible people," she said, adding that she wanted to stress that they don’t require evidence – video or otherwise – from employees who need time off.
But it was posted on Reddit. The video has received thousands of upvotes and hundreds of comments praising Graham for his act of kindness – calling him a "sweetheart," a "legend" and "the hero we need."
The snowstorm caused delays across the system and even prompted TransLink to temporarily suspend all service on nine routes in Vancouver.
"Yesterday was stressful for so many people in the morning and I think what this bus driver did was above and beyond the line of duty," one online commenter noted. "Truly wholesome!"
