Property taxes going up again in Vancouver after council approves 6.35% hike

The City of Vancouver has approved a new budget for 2022, and that means property taxes are going up again.

It wasn't unanimous, but council approved a tax increase of 6.35 per cent on Tuesday evening.

The increase includes funding for police and fire departments, and more money for park rangers. There's also a new climate levy.

"There is sort of something for everyone in this budget, but obviously some people wanted to see a zero-based budget with no increase, which really wasn't sustainable given one of the biggest challenges for us is labour costs," Coun. Pete Fry said of the budget plan.

The higher taxes will also pay for more street cleaning, public squares and small parks.