Vancouver breaks 93-year-old temperature record amid B.C.'s warm, dry conditions

Communities across B.C. broke more temperature records Sunday as dry, summer-like weather remained in the province over the weekend.

Daily maximum temperature records were set in 25 B.C. communities on Sunday, according to preliminary data from Environment Canada, due to a ridge of high pressure bringing unseasonably warm and dry conditions to B.C.

In Vancouver, a 93-year-old record was beaten slightly when it got up to 20.2 C Sunday. Back in 1929, which is when the previous record was set, it got as warm as 20 C on Oct. 16.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, Abbotsford broke a 20-year-old record by recording 26.1 C. In 2002, the previous record was set at 24.4.

Environment Canada says other records for the day were set along the south, central and north coasts, and through the central Interior and southeastern B.C.

Many regions of the province have had no rain in October and no significant precipitation since early July, prompting severe drought conditions. But those conditions are expected to change in the coming days, with rain forecast to arrive on the south coast by the weekend.

In fact, Vancouver's forecast predicts Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see rain and cooler temperatures. On Saturday and Sunday, highs are predicted to be 12 C whereas throughout the rest of the week, they're expected to get up to 17 C.

Other temperature records broken in B.C. Sunday, according to Environment Canada's preliminary data, include:

Bella Bella area – new record of 22.6, old record of 19,8 set in 2018

Bella Coola area – new record of 22.9, old record of 18.7 set in 2015

Burns Lake area – new record of 20.4, old record of 17.2 set in 2018

Clinton area – new record of 18.4, old record of 16.1 set in 2002

Creston area – new record of 20.5, old record of 20 set in 1924

Gibsons area – new record of 23.5, old record of 19.8 set in 2015

Hope area – new record of 23.4, old record of 21.1 set in 1974

Mackenzie area – new record of 19.9, old record of 15.3 set in 1986

Malahat area – new record of 23.8, old record of 21.7 set in 2002

Pemberton area – new record of 21.5, old record of 20 set in 1960

Pitt Meadows area – new record of 26.1, old record of 23.3 set in 1929

Port Alberni area – new record of 26.3, old record of 23.3 set in 1907

Powell River area – new record of 23.5, old record of 21.1 set in 1929

Prince Rupert area – new record of 21, old record of 19.9 set in 2015

Sechelt area – new record of 23.5, old record of 19.8 set in 2015

Smithers area – new record of 20.2, old record of 17.2 set in 1942

Squamish area – new record of 25.8, old record of 25 set in 2002

Terrace area – new record of 18, old record of 15.6 set in 1936

Trail area – new record of 20.5, old record of 19.4 set in 1929

Victoria area – new record of 24.6, old record of 21.4 set in 2002

Victoria Harbour area – new record of 23.9, old record of 21.6 set in 2002

West Vancouver area – new record of 24, old record of 21.7 set in 2002

Williams Lake area – new record of 21.7, old record of 19.5 set in 2015

With files from The Canadian Press