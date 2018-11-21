

CTV Vancouver





As winter approaches, the City of Vancouver is assuring residents it’s better prepared than it was during the "snowmageddon" two years ago that wreaked havoc on the roads.

While last winter was relatively mild, the often treacherous driving conditions of December 2016 and January 2017 are still fresh in many people's minds.

Erin Hoess, manager of street operations, said it was an unusually harsh season for Vancouver, but one that provided some important lessons for city crews.

"We took that opportunity to learn a lot," Hoess said. “A year like that is definitely something we’re prepared for.”

The city has since increased salt supplies for its road crews and added to the number of coverage locations. There are currently 1,600 tonnes of salt stocked in the works yard and another 8,000 ready to use if needed.

Last winter, Vancouver only used 4,000 tonnes for the entire season.

"We didn't have a lot of snow," said Howard Normann, director of parks operations. "We were on budget, we were on schedule, so if we can have another year like that, we'd be thrilled."

Vancouver has also equipped some of its John Deere mowers with snow brushes and salt spreaders to help clear off sidewalks and seawalls.

Not everyone is hoping for a repeat of last year, however. Abbotsford was walloped with freezing rain last winter that left everything encased in ice.

Mayor Henry Braun said they're hopeful for a reprieve this year, but crews are still as prepared as they can be for another major blast of snow and ice.

"We're ready. We always want to be prepared," Braun said. "If it doesn't happen, that's great – the salt will stay there, the sand will stay there for next year."

The City of Vancouver is also urging individuals and families to brace for winter conditions by making sure they have shovels, snow boots, winter tires and salt stocked before the temperatures drop.

Residents are also reminded that snow and ice must be cleared from the sidewalks around their property by 10 a.m. the morning after a snowfall – even on weekends.

Low-income seniors and others with mobility challenges who can't afford to hire help clearing their sidewalks can be matched up with a volunteer through the Snow Angel Program.

