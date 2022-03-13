Vancouver attractions, airport, see significant uptick in traffic over first weekend of spring break

It was an encouraging first weekend of spring break for Vancouver attractions, after the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant damper on spring break during the previous two years.

At Science World, the line to get in stretched down the block just minutes after opening.

“I would say we’re probably looking at 60 to 80 per cent of what it looked like pre-pandemic,” said Brian Anderson, director of performance and fun at Science World.

While the science museum may not be completely back to its usual traffic, the crowds this weekend were certainly still a welcome sight.

In 2020, at the onset of the pandemic, the attraction was forced to shut down completely before B.C. schools’ March break. Last year, while the museum was open, very few people were walking through the doors.

Anderson says business has been trending upwards over the past few weeks, capped off by a strong showing these past few days as spring break begins.

"It's exciting,” said Anderson. “Spring break is always a big part of our year. It's a big part financially that keeps Science World moving forward, but it's also part of our mission of getting people excited about science."

Over at the Vancouver Aquarium, which was closed through the past two spring breaks, large crowds could also be seen flowing through the doors.

"We are super pleased at the healthy numbers that we've seen in recent weeks and we continue to see over the course of spring break," said Todd Hauptman, Vancouver Aquarium’s director of communications.

With the aquarium still operating at limited capacity, Hauptman is advising people to buy tickets ahead of their visit.

"Once you have that, it will make your experience nice and smooth as soon as you arrive," he said.

Vancouver International Airport is also expecting its busiest week since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic this week, as relaxed restrictions and pandemic fatigue inspire travellers to take vacations while schools are on spring break.

YVR expects to see 37,000 people pass through per day this week, a significant increase from the 6,500 per day seen at this time last year, when B.C. was still dealing with the Alpha and Gamma variants that drove the pandemic's third wave.

Before COVID, B.C.'s largest airport saw 66,000 passengers per day during spring break, according to YVR spokesperson Alyssa Smith.

"We're slowly but surely creeping back up to those pre-pandemic numbers," Smith told CTV News on Friday.

With files from CTV News Vancouver’s Ian Holliday