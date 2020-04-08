VANCOUVER -- In the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Vancouver is asking for $200 million in financial support from the province.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart gave the update during an afternoon news conference Wednesday after outlining the significant financial impact the city is facing.

“The fact of the matter is we’re still losing millions of dollars a week,” he said.

Stewart estimates the city will lose $4 million to $5 million per week in lost revenue like parking and rec centre fees.

Last week, the city announced it was laying off 1,500 city workers because of the pandemic. Stewart said more job cuts might be necessary if the city doesn’t get support from the province.

“COVID-19 has been tough on our city,” Stewart said. “We’re facing a serious gap in funding at city hall. Something we will not be able to make up in the near future.”

Stewart's update comes the same day Vancouver's park board is implementing restrictions in Stanley Park. As of noon, the park will be completely closed to cars and cyclists will be asked to avoid using the seawall.

"We're doing it to reduce congestion in the park, to provide space on the roads within the park, and to relieve congestion to the adjacent seawall," said park board manager Malcolm Bromley at a news conference Tuesday.

Bromley said about 1,600 warnings have been issued by rangers to people not keeping physical distance in Vancouver parks.

But late last week, Stewart said he felt most Vancouver residents were following physical distancing rules.

"I do feel there is 90 to 95 per cent compliance," he said at a press conference on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Emad Agahi and Jen St. Denis