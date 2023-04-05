Vancouver Art Gallery to close on Tuesdays as part of upcoming changes

Vancouver -

Changes are coming to the Vancouver Art Gallery, including ending by-donation Tuesdays, adjusting its opening hours and introducing a new monthly pass.

Starting in May, the art museum will no longer be open on to the public on Tuesdays to allow for exhibition and building maintenance, a common practice for galleries around the world, a news release explains. Customized group tours such as sensory-friendly visits and school field trips will still be available on Tuesdays.

This means the popular “by-donation” Tuesday nights will come to an end, with the final one on April 25. As the name suggests, patrons could pay whatever they wanted to access the museum from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., though a minimum donation of $5 was required for admission.

Also announced Tuesday is a new monthly pass for the VAG. Visitors can pay $5 a month (with a $29 activation fee) for unlimited access to exhibitions—the same price as a minimum donation needed for a Tuesday night visit.

In addition, the gallery’s opening hours are changing. Starting in May, the VAG will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.