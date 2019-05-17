

The Vancouver Aquarium has filed a lawsuit against the City of Vancouver as well as the park board over the financial impact of the cetacean ban.

In a lawsuit filed on May 14, Ocean Wise Conservation Authority – the parent company for the aquarium – says its suffered an approximate $4 million loss of revenue in both 2017 and 2018 as admission rates dropped.

It also claims to have lost a major donation equal to $7.5 million for building their new arctic exhibit and wrote off $2.2 million in costs incurred for planning the new Arctic habitat for cetaceans.

Ocean Wise says it had planned on returning a small group of belugas to its marine centre following the completion of its expansion plan.

The aquarium blames those losses on the cetacean ban.

"As a result of the Bylaws Amendment, together with the City's acquiescence or failure to prevent the wrongful interference, the Vancouver Aquarium has suffered and continues to suffer loss and damage," the lawsuit reads.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Ocean Wise says the lease it signed with the city says the Vancouver Park Board "will not interfere with the day-to-day administration" of the aquarium.

In March 2018, a court determined the Park Board had no authority to ban cetaceans at the aquarium, based on contract provisions.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge ruled last month that the aquarium's "non-interference" provisions in its contract prevented the board from banning the animals.