

CTV News Vancouver





City council has approved a Vancouver-wide planning and engagement process that kicks in this fall.

In a statement issued Tuesday night, staff said council approved the creation of an $18-million plan meant to replace the existing version.

It's been nearly a century since the last long-term plan meant to guide the city's future was created. The new guidelines are expected to map out infrastructure, zoning and other planning as the city grows through 2050.

Its creation is expected to take three years.

"It is far more than a plan about land use and transportation directions (although those are integral); rather it is proposed to encompass a broad range of policy objectives related to social, economic, environmental and cultural policy perspectives," reads a report by general manager of planning Gil Kelley.

The report calls for consultation with the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations alongside non-profit and community organizations.

But the plan has faced criticism for the way it could potentially create divisions amongst the city's various neighbourhoods.

"One of my concerns is that I've seen exercises that have been redrawing neighbourhood boundaries…and I want to ensure our traditional neighbourhoods are respected," said Coun. Colleen Hardwick at Tuesday night's council meeting.

The cost, scope and goals of the plan also faced criticism.

"I'm still not sure what the plan can achieve? It's kind of $20 million for this big mystery," said Coun. Jean Swanson.

The vote to move forward with the plan passed, with Hardwick voting against all of the plan’s amendments.

Municipal officials are expected to provide more information Wednesday.

This article is developing and will be updated when information becomes available.