

Alyse Kotyk, CTV News Vancouver





A Vancouver-based antiques dealer had a lucky find on a recent trip to Paris when he spotted several pieces belonging to a fashion icon.

Mark LaFleur, who owns The Antique Warehouse on Southwest Marine Drive, said a shop owner in Paris told him several pieces once belonged to Coco Chanel. He was skeptical at first, but he bought them anyways because he liked the pieces.

After shipping everything back to Vancouver, LaFleur verified the furniture's origin, discovering that the pieces were once owned by Chanel after all.

"I found that she had a villa in the south of France and the villa went up for sale in 2015 and Sotheby's realty had the interior shots of the villa and all this furniture started showing up," LeFleur told CTV News Vancouver. "So I was completely over the top."

LaFleur brought back a variety of pieces, including chairs, a table and a chest of drawers.

Some of the pieces have been sold, but others are still for sale. LaFleur said he's had international interest in them, even getting calls from people in Paris.

"It's an amazing find," he said.