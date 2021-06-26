VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver vet is warning pet parents about the effects of heat on pets as he treats two dogs for severe heat stroke.

Critical care veterinarian Dr. Carsten Bandt of Canada West Veterinary Specialists says that unlike humans, dogs have a limited ability to sweat. As a result, even a short time in a hot environment can result in fatal heat stroke.

“Heat stroke can lead to bleeding, severe hemorrhagic diarrhea, organ failure and death,” he said in a statement.

On Saturday morning, Bandt’s team put out a news release saying the hospital is currently treating two dogs suffering from “severe heat stroke.”

“If it’s too hot for you or if the sidewalk is too hot to touch for a few minutes, it’ll be too hot for your dog as well,” Bandt said.

“Pets depend on owners to keep them safe and now is the time to consider the impact of extreme heat and take the proper precautions.”

Bandt said that heat stress happens quickly. Here’s a list of rules and tips from the clinic.