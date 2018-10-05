

For a second day in a row, hundreds of thousands of Vancity customers don't have access to their bank balances and other account details after an outage took the financial co-operative's online banking system offline.

"We continue to work to restore services to our banking system," the bank said in service disruption alert posted to its website. "Our call centre branches are open and while our transaction capabilities are limited, we will try our best to assist you."

Vancity's CEO assured customers Friday the outage is not the result of a security breach.

"We do know for certain that it's not a privacy, security, hacking breach or anything of that nature," Tamara Vrooman told CTV News.

Vrooman , however, couldn't say when the system would be fixed.

ATMs, Visa and point of sale transactions are still working, but customers can't see their balances, pay bills or make e-transfers.

Some customers have taken to social media to express their frustration with the outage.

"The CEO and Executive team should all resign today," wrote Twitter user Richard Robins. "The length of this system outage is unacceptable to members."

"You continue to validate why I have been unsatisfied with your new system from day one," said Kelly Keno, another user. "I will be researching banking options that are more dependable than yours today."

Vrooman encouraged those with specific needs to call the bank, saying staff will do what they can to help, including increasing credit limits if needed.

