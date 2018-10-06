

Saturday was the third day in a row to begin with Vancity Credit Union members unable to access their accounts online, but by 3:15 p.m., the bank had resolved the issue and begun bringing the system back online.

The restoration of service will no doubt provide relief to customers who have struggled to check balances, make transfers, and pay bills during the outage, but a Simon Fraser University professor told CTV News the incident may have already damaged the bank’s reputation.

“Banks and credit unions depend so much on the abstract benefit of trust between the consumers and the company,” said Steven Kates, of SFU’s Beedie School of Business. “If that trust is eroded, the brand will suffer.”

Across the region, Vancity branches were busier than usual on Saturday, with customers seeking answers about the outage.

“It’s a struggle, right?” said Devin Icoz outside of the Vancity branch on Commercial Drive. “You need money to get around.”

The system went down at midnight Thursday morning. Vancity confirmed on Friday that it had not been hacked, but was unable to explain what, specifically, had caused the outage.

After fixing the issue, the bank said it would need to get the system back online gradually because of its size and complexity. In order to make the relaunch go “as smoothly as possible,” Vancity asked those without an urgent need to make transactions to wait some time before attempting to log in.

As the bank’s IT team worked to fix the problem, the company announced that all of its branches would be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day of the Thanksgiving long weekend, including Sunday and Monday. The credit union’s “member services centre” - a call centre - will also be open all weekend, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

In a memo sent to staff Friday, Vancity CEO Tamara Vrooman thanked employees for their willingness to work the extra hours to keep branches open over the weekend. Another memo - sent by Vice President Nezihe Aquino - said that those employees already scheduled to work over the weekend would receive one-and-a-half times their normal pay. Those who had not been scheduled to work, but volunteered to do so, will receive three times their normal pay.

Vrooman also recorded a video message to Vancity customers, in which she sought to reassure them that their personal data was safe and to apologize for the outage.

“Clearly, three days of a system outage is not what we would expect, it’s not what you’d expect, and it’s not good enough,” Vrooman said. “I apologize for the inconvenience that I know this is placing on our members. You have my personal assurance that when this is done, we’ll make it right, and make you whole for any penalties or service charges you’ve incurred.”

For Icoz, the long outage makes it more difficult to trust the bank’s services.

“Vancity’s got to get their s--t together, if you ask me,” he said.

Laura Perry and Nate Welland, owners of Lüna Coffee, expressed similar concerns.

“Thursday morning we were trying to access it, and we thought, ‘OK, a few hours,’” Welland said of his reaction when he discovered the outage. “Now, it’s been days.”